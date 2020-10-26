Porsche Design and Acer Team Up to Create a Sporty Laptop to Match Your 911

Few brands are more associated with high-performance sports cars than Porsche. But now the German automaker wants you to experience its design-savvy craftsmanship in another kind of high-performance vehicle: the computer.

Porsche Design, the company’s discrete accessories division, has teamed up with the computer makers Acer for a luxurious new laptop, according to a joint press release. Dubbed the Porsche Design Acer Book RS i7, the sleek device aims to bring sports car-like stylings to your portable PC.

Laptops and cars couldn’t look more different, but the RS i7 definitely bares all the hallmarks of a Porsche. The laptop features an elegant silver diamond-cut chassis with an eye-catching 3K carbon-fiber cover. And the device’s design isn’t just stylish; it’s ergonomic and ultra-lightweight. The covers are connected by a unibody hinge that slightly elevates the keyboard when opened, making typing more comfortable and improving cooling. Meanwhile, the computer is a scant 0.63 inches thick when closed and weighs just 2.65 pounds so you can simply slip it in your bag and relocate without a second thought.

The RS i7 may not be powered by a 3-liter twin-turbo like the 911 S, but its engine is still plenty impressive. It’s powered by the most recent 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, which combines with its 16GB of RAM to deliver desktop-quality performance. Other features include a 14-inch FHD IPS2 touchscreen protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass cover, 1TB of SSD storage and 17 hours battery life. A high-performance NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics card is also available as an option, if you’re looking to game as well as work.

Porsche Design knows a thing or two about accessories, and sure enough, the RS i7 includes two vital extras. The first is a slick Bluetooth mouse that matches the laptop’s design language. The second is a durable, water-repellant Ecco Palermo XA leather notebook sleeve, which includes a detachable lid that doubles as a mouse pad.

If you always wanted a laptop that matches your 911, this is clearly the computer for you. And you’re in luck, because the RS i7 is available now through the Porsche Design website. The $2,450 package includes the laptop, mouse and notebook sleeve.