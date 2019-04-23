This Eames-Inspired Computer Mouse Is a Design Lover’s Dream

If you’re a design enthusiast, there’s a good chance you’ve marveled at an Eames chair in your time: After all, their sleek lines and clever ergonomic touches transformed modern furniture. Now, thanks to one ambitious designer, you can experience the many pleasures of Eames design right at your fingertips—literally.

Meet the Lounge Mouse, the point-and-click world’s answer to the Eames chair. Created by Taiwanese designer Shane Chen. the mouse eschews Apple’s signature minimalist design for a look that’s decidedly more midcentury. True to its moniker, the mouse pays homage to Charles and Ray Eames’s iconic Lounge Chair. It’s even crafted from the same materials as the original—smooth plywood and luxe jet-black leather.

Chen says he created the mouse to bring high design to the modern office. “Paying a tribute to the legendary designers, the design addresses the ergonomics and style of a computer mouse from the perspective of designing furniture,” he told Architizer. “This mouse concept brings a new visual language to the boring office digital product.”

While there’s no dearth of interesting unnecessary mouse designs on the market these days—you can even get a VW-inspired design, if you’re so inclined—the Lounge Mouse delivers on both aesthetics and comfort, an essential combination given that we’re all basically glued to our laptops (when we’re not on our phones).

Chen, a graduate from the Pratt Institute in New York, has a spate of other functional and fashionable designs on his site, from an at-home blood pressure monitoring machine to futuristic sunglasses. And if his latest creation is an indication, he could be a home office design force to be reckoned with.

The Lounge Mouse is not currently available to the general public and it’s unclear how much it will cost (Chen didn’t immediately respond to a query from Robb Report), but we won’t be surprised if design buffs fork over however much cheese this mouse demands. Hey, never underestimate the power of an Eames—even a fake one.