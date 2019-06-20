A. Lange & Söhne Triple Split vs. Apple iPhone XS: Which Is the Best Way to Tell Time?

Two methods of telling time—one pure old-school, the other a little more recent. But how to decide? Below, our (almost) unbiased purchasing notes.
|
A. Lange & Söhne Triple Split
|
Apple iPhone XS
|BIRTHPLACE
Glashütte,
|BIRTHPLACE
Cupertino,
|SHELF LIFE
Forever
|SHELF LIFE
September (as long as they don’t release the next one sooner)
|
POWER
55 hours
|
POWER
20 hours talk time + 12 hours internet use
|
CHARGE TIME
20—50 seconds
|
CHARGE TIME
1—2 hours
|
PRODUCTION TIME
9 months
|
PRODUCTION TIME
1 every minute
|
AVAILABILITY
100 worldwide
|
AVAILABILITY
No cap
|
PRICE
$147,200
|
PRICE
$1,349 for the 512 GB version
|
RESALE VALUE
Will steadily appreciate for decades
|
RESALE VALUE
In a year, half of what you paid
|
PERKS
Wide eyes from passing watch geeks for life. No work emails,
|
PERKS
Wide eyes from passing kids for the first four hours. Internet
|
TECHINCAL FEATS
The world’s first triple rattrapante chronograph, allowing the
|
TECHINCAL FEATS
World’s first seven-nanometer A12 Bionic smart chip and glass