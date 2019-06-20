Quantcast
A. Lange & Söhne Triple Split vs. Apple iPhone XS: Which Is the Best Way to Tell Time?

It's a battle of old-school ingenuity and contemporary technology.

The-Duel-Watch-vs-Iphone Shutterstock

Two methods of telling time—one pure old-school, the other a little more recent. But how to decide? Below, our (almost) unbiased purchasing notes.

 

A. Lange & Söhne Triple Split

A. Lange

Apple iPhone XS

Apple CEO Tim Cook, shows new Apple Watch Series 3 product at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif. Apple has become the world's first company to be valued at $1 trillion, the financial fruit of tasteful technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago Trillion Dollar Apple, Cupertino, USA - 12 Sep 2017
BIRTHPLACE

Glashütte,
Germany

A. Lange & Söhne factory in Germany

 BIRTHPLACE

Cupertino,
California

Apple Headquarters
SHELF LIFE

Forever

 SHELF LIFE

September (as long as they don’t release the next one sooner)

POWER

55 hours

POWER

20 hours talk time + 12 hours internet use

CHARGE TIME

20—50 seconds

CHARGE TIME

 1—2 hours

PRODUCTION TIME

9 months

ALS_Assembly_Balance-Cock_01_a4

PRODUCTION TIME

1 every minute

Some of the 3 500 Strong Workforce at the Laird Technologies Plant Work on Mobile Device Antennas and Other Components in Beijing China 21 May 2010 the British Owned Factory is Capable of Producing 1 5 Million Antennas For Mobile Devices Within 24 Hours and Supplies Nokia Htc Apple and a Host of Other Manufacturers China BeijingChina High Tech - May 2010

AVAILABILITY

100 worldwide

AVAILABILITY

No cap

PRICE

$147,200

PRICE

$1,349 for the 512 GB version

RESALE VALUE

Will steadily appreciate for decades

RESALE VALUE

In a year, half of what you paid

PERKS

Wide eyes from passing watch geeks for life. No work emails,
group texts, or monthly service-provider plan.

A. Lange & Söhne Triple Split

PERKS

Wide eyes from passing kids for the first four hours. Internet
access nearly everywhere to emails, group, texts and more.

Apple-Iphone-Xs

TECHINCAL FEATS

The world’s first triple rattrapante chronograph, allowing the
wearer to “split” hours, minutes, and seconds for timing intervals,
which is, you know, vital.

TECHINCAL FEATS

World’s first seven-nanometer A12 Bionic smart chip and glass
back for wireless charging, plus: Super Retina display;
Faster Face ID; Dual-camera system… Too long to list them all.

 

