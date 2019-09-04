Quantcast
// RR One

A Closer Look at the Dazzling Crystal AI Console Inside the New Bentley EXP 100 GT

It's less of a console and more a work of art.

Bentley EXP 100 GT concept with Cumbria Crystal AI console Mike Dodd/Beadyeye, courtesy of Bentley Motors Limited

There’s more to sustainability than just the environment: ensuring the longevity of the nation’s artisanal skills is another responsibility we have, as custodians of the planet. This is the powerful message behind a concept vehicle, created to celebrate Bentley’s centenary, that’s also no slouch when it comes to ecological sustainability (Bridge of Weir, the leather house that provided the vehicle’s upholstery, is powered by an on-site plant which converts the 95 percent rawhide waste that would normally become landfill into energy).

Related

The most eye-catching of all the collaborative efforts involved with the EXP 100 GT, for our money, is that created over 10 months by the highly skilled glass designers, blowers and cutters at Cumbria Crystal. The seamlessly integrated AI hub, known as the Bentley Personal Assistant, allows users to make commands through hand gestures made to the front or rear interfaces: and, as the photos here reveal, it’s as impressive an aesthetic accomplishment as it is a technical one.

The sculpture is a coming together of an ancient form of craft and state-of-the-art engineering. “Making something by hand is phenomenally difficult—the tolerances, the variation you can get, is quite extreme,” says Chris Blade—Managing Director of the Lake District-based company, which has in the past produced champagne flutes for the Bentayga Mulliner and Continental GT, as well as tumbler and decanter sets for the Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner. “So part of the learning for both of us was like, ‘Well, how do I fulfill the brief for this? How do we modify and evolve the ideas so we retain the original concepts, but within the capabilities of hand-craftsmanship?’

Bentley EXP 100 GT concept with Cumbria Crystal AI console

Mike Dodd/Beadyeye, courtesy of Bentley Motors Limited

“Bentley prides itself on working with the best luxury manufacturers around the UK and as the last producer of completely hand-blown and hand-cut crystal in England, we at Cumbria Crystal are truly honored to be a part of this extraordinary milestone,” he adds. “The EXP 100GT epitomizes true craftsmanship.”

We agree—emphatically.

Check out more pictures of the console and the Bentley EXP 100 GT below:

Bentley EXP 100 GT concept with Cumbria Crystal AI console

Mike Dodd/Beadyeye, courtesy of Bentley Motors Limited

The Bentley EXP 100 GT Concept.

Photo by Mike Dodd/Beadyeye, courtesy of Bentley Motors Limited.

The Bentley EXP 100 GT Concept.

Photo by Mike Dodd/Beadyeye, courtesy of Bentley Motors Limited.

The Bentley EXP 100 GT Concept.

Photo by Mike Dodd/Beadyeye, courtesy of Bentley Motors Limited.

Featured Videos

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Style ... Get the Luxury ...

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad