Someone Just Spent $67,000 on These Gold-Covered AirPod Pros

Complete loyalty to Apple is sometimes a point of contention. Some customers prefer to stock up on cases and chargers from other companies, while an equally dedicated group remains loyal to the tech giant’s official branded supplies. But a one-off creation from Caviar makes even the most costly of those seem like a pittance in comparison. Designed as a one-off, the brand has released a pair of AirPod Pros encased in genuine 18K yellow gold, offered at a wallet-blistering $67,280, a price even the wealthiest among us think twice..

Based in Russia, the luxury tech company was founded in 2011 and swiftly built a reputation for modifying iPhones and other devices with precious metals and baroque motifs. The over-the-top pair of AirPod Pros in question certainly reflects the firm’s ostentatious style. And despite its hefty price tag, the gleaming pair has already been sold. But if you were hoping to elevate your own pair of the normal, plastic variety, there’s still hope.

Caviar may have sold that prized item, but it still offers a selection of opulent leather device cases ranging from the traditional bovine variety all the way up to premium alligator and python. Those prices start at a mere $1,000 and climb upward from there. If that wasn’t all quite enough, Caviar also offers a service called Caviar Atelier, which clients can use to dream up custom designs or even emblazon devices with their own emblems and logos.

In a time when our personal devices more and more homogenous, Caviar presents a tangible way to differentiate yours while expressing your specific tastes. It makes products that are inherently mass and infuses them with something individual. And the customization process isn’t without its practical advantages. You’ll never have trouble telling if a phone (or set of AirPods) belongs to you or someone else. But it’ll cost you.