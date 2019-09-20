Braun’s Dieter Rams vs Apple’s Jony Ive: Who Is the Best Industrial Designer?

You’d be hard-pressed to find a stronger sense of admiration than Sir Jony Ive’s for Dieter Rams. The two industrial designers may have created different products for different eras, but a sleek, “less is more” style—one that Rams himself championed 50 years ago—ties them together. Now that Ive has announced he is leaving Apple to start his own agency, LoveFrom, with Marc Newson, will Rams’s influence on him continue?
Dieter Rams
Jony Ive
|DESIGN STYLE
A mix of Bauhaus and the Ulm School of Design,
DESIGN STYLE
The 21st-century version
|HOMETOWN
Wiesbaden, Germany
|HOMETOWN
London, England
AGE
87
AGE
52
IGNOMINIOUS BEGINNINGS
He applied to Braun on a bet. When the company
IGNOMINIOUS BEGINNINGS
He began his career at a start-up agency called
PORTABLE MUSIC PLAYER
The Braun T3 pocket radio
PORTABLE MUSIC PLAYER
iPod
COMPANY
Braun
COMPANY
Apple
US PATENTS
20
US PATENTS
1,672
DREAM DIGS
A three-story home in Germany’s Taunus mountain range,
DREAM DIGS
A $17 million house along San Francisco’s “Billionaire’s Row”
HE DESIGNED WHAT?
A colorful cigarette lighter designed to look
HE DESIGNED WHAT?
He advised director J. J. Abrams on the design of the
DOCUMENTARIES ABOUT HIM
1
NET WORTH
0
THE ONE THEY WANT TO TAKE BACK
Everything. He later regretted his career path,
THE ONE THEY WANT TO TAKE BACK
The Apple USB Mouse, better known as the “hockey
BANE OF HIS EXISTENCE
When people call him a designer.
BANE OF HIS EXISTENCE
Skeuomorphism. He hated that Apple’s interfaces leaned heavily