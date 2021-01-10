Kohler’s High-Tech New Bathtub Is an Alexa-Enabled Aromatherapy Chamber With Its Own App

There are few more soothing ways to end a long day than with a nice warm bath. But Kohler thinks its high-functioning new smart bathtub can make your end of the day soak even more relaxing.

At next week’s virtual CES, the American company will officially unveil its new Stillness bath. Featuring a raft of cutting-edge, voice-controlled features, the over-the-top tub is sure to turn even the most modest bathroom into a luxurious spa.

The design of the company’s “experiential” bathtub was heavily influenced by Japanese forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, and uses a mixture of water, light, fog and aroma to “relax your mind, soothe your body and renew your spirit,” according to a press release. And there are three key features that help it do just this. The first is a Hinoki wood moat surrounding the tub that catches overflow, recycling the water back into the bath like an infinity pool. Second is full-spectrum RGB lighting that runs along the base of the tub and helps set the mood, creating a chromatherapy experience. Finally, there’s an “experience tower” that emits fog and essential oils to help stimulate your mind and promote focus.

In addition to these features, the entire tub is controlled by Kohler’s Konnect app. You’ll be able to use the app to customize your settings, but there’s also a “Smart Soak” feature that lets you set the temperature and depth and get the bath running remotely. The tub’s many features are also voice-controlled, so you don’t have to move an inch when the water starts to cool.

“We believe there is a delicate balance when it comes to technology in the home—and will continue pioneering opportunities for seamless control in the bathroom and kitchen with an eye toward gracious living and wellbeing,” CEO David Kohler said in a statement.

The Stilness bath starts at $6,198, but if you want the version that includes the wooden surround, mood lighting and an “experience tower” you’ll have to pay $15,998. The base-level version of the tub will be available for purchase in July, with the fully loaded version expected to follow in November.