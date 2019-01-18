Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
Louis Vuitton Debuts Wireless Earbuds for $1,000

The collection comes in four styles.

Louis Vuitton Horizon earphones.

Louis Vuitton is now making earphones—and it’s music to our ears.

Yesterday, the New York-based creators of high-end audio accessories at Master & Dynamic announced that they were teaming up with the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton to help them launch a range of wireless earbuds, their introductory product in the world of aural accoutrements.

The in-ear devices will be called the Louis Vuitton Horizon earphones, and are a riff on M&D’s popular product range, the MW07 True Wireless Earphones. To that end, they will be constructed from first-class materials like PVD-coated stainless steel acoustic enclosures which enclose 10mm beryllium drivers, all of which helps produce a rich and, well, dynamic, listening experience. All this will cost you $1,000.

Louis Vuitton Horizon earphones.

Louis Vuitton Horizon earphones.

The collection comes in four styles. There’s a trio of colors—cherry red, black, and creamy white—which mimic the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram print found on the label’s signature leathergoods, but here rendered in a matte and shiny constrast. And then there’s a black pair featuring the house’s other signature design motif, it’s dual-tone stripes (in orange and blue).

Louis Vuitton Horizon earphones.

Louis Vuitton Horizon earphones.

Additionally, each pair comes housed in an elegant carrying case, which is meant to mimic the curvilinear silhouette and concave lines of Vuitton’s smartwatch the Tambour Horizon (offered in white and hand-polished stainless steel to match the white colorway and black PVD-coated stainless steel for the other three options). The case also doubles as a charger, providing 10 hours of battery life, giving the earphones 3.5 hours of listening time.

Naturally, the earbuds are equipped with voice-control capabilities and enabled by Bluetooth and are, of course, compatible with Vuitton’s own smartwatch. And needless to say, they’ll perfectly match all the rest of your other Vuitton accessories.

So, if you’re an audiophile who also loves first-class design, French luxury, and all things Louis Vuitton, you may have found your next big purchase.

Louis Vuitton Horizon earphones.

Louis Vuitton Horizon earphones.

 

 

 

