Snapchat’s New Spectacle 3 Glasses Capture 3-D Images With Two HD Cameras

In 2016 Snapchat unveiled Spectacles, a pair of glasses subtly equipped with a smartphone-connected camera, to much hype and fanfare. Unfortunately for the social media unicorn, the market reaction was less enthusiastic, and the first model disappeared quietly into the night—though not before costing Snapchat nearly $40 million in unsold inventory.

But the Santa Monica, Calif.–based company hasn’t given up on the underlying tech. Snapchat recently unveiled its third-generation product, Spectacles 3, now outfitted with twin HD cameras. The company’s aim is to increase its capabilities in the augmented reality (AR) landscape: The addition of a second camera provides depth to captured images, allowing an entirely new suite of 3-D effects for Spectacles users.

The glasses also boast a more appealing design, with adjustable tips, lightweight steel hardware, tinted lenses, a full-grain leather case (which also serves as a charger) and two color options: black “carbon” and gold-hued “mineral.” A button at the top allows you to take photos and capture videos of up to 60 seconds, while the four built-in microphones record immersive, high-fidelity audio. The footage is wirelessly synced to your phone, where you can edit and transform it with a new suite of 3-D effects on Snapchat. Once you’ve finished, you can relive the memory using the included 3D Viewer, invite a friend to experience it on YouTube VR, or print out the images to have a tangible memory you can physically hold on to.

Snapchat launched the $380 Spectacles 3 as a “limited edition”—perhaps to drum up demand against competitors, like Amazon’s new Echo Frames, or perhaps so that, unlike its first go-round, excess supply stays out of the picture. Spectacles 3 are available in store from today (November 12) or can be ordered online (available to ship in one week with 30-day returns).

Check out more photos of the Snapchat’s new Spectacle 3 glasses below: