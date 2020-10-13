Apple Just Unveiled the New iPhone 12. Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

On Tuesday, Apple momentarily stole the spotlight from Amazon Prime Day to announce the next generation of iPhones. In the company’s latest virtual event, Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced not one or two, but four brand new iPhone 12 models, an array that includes the smallest and the largest iPhones yet, along with a “simply stunning” new design and faster cellular speeds.

Here’s everything we learned about the new phones and their standout features. But if you’re already convinced enough to upgrade, pre-orders for iPhone 12 Pro begin this Friday, October 16, and the new devices will be available on October 23. You can pre-order the iPhone 12 Pro Max on Friday, November 6, and in stores beginning Friday, November 13.

The iPhone 12 Comes in 4 Sizes

The family of four is unequivocally diverse and features an array of sizes to suit any Apple devotee’s needs. At the smaller end of the spectrum sits the palm-sized iPhone 12 mini ($699). The first iPhone to receive the “mini” adjunct, it measures 5.4 inches and is “the smallest, thinnest and lightest 5G phone in the world,” according to Apple. The new iPhone 12 ($799) and iPhone 12 Pro ($999) both stretch to 6.1 inches. The latter, of course, is a higher-end version finished with premium materials. Finally, there’s the iPhone 12 Pro Max ($1,099). Measuring 6.7 inches, this is the largest iPhone to date and also offers the best resolution of any iPhone screen produced.

New Chips and 5G Mean It’s Faster Than Ever

Apple’s official tagline for the live-streamed event was “Hi, Speed” and iPhone 12 promises to be lightning quick. That’s because the phone is optimized for 5G Ultra Wideband networks. While 5G is currently available through the major US carriers, this is the first iPhone to offer the superspeedy wireless connectivity. Fittingly, Cook deemed it “the most exciting step yet.” The upgrade is said to double the peak download and upload speeds, which results in higher quality video streaming, more responsive gaming, real-time interactivity in apps, FaceTime in high definition and more. On top of that, the iPhone 12 boasts the fastest chip of any iPhone, the A14 Bionic, and the fastest CPU of any smartphone. In fact, Apple claims it’s up to 50 percent faster than competing phones.

An Updated Design and New Colors

The new iPhone 12 features a sleek silhouette and squared-off smooth edges that are reminiscent of the previous iPhone 4 design. The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 will be available in a new blue colorway, along with the standard black, white, green and Project (Red) options. The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, meanwhile, can be purchased in a new Pacific Blue color scheme, as well as gray, stainless steel or gold.

Tougher Screens and Better Cameras

All four iPhone 12 models feature OLED screens to bring HDR video content to life. The models deliver a 2 million-to-1 contrast ratio for true blacks and nearly twice the peak brightness of the iPhone 11. The iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 offer an advanced new dual-camera system. This includes a 12-megapixel f/1.6 main camera—the fastest aperture in any iPhone—and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The top-tier iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, meanwhile, feature a triple-camera system with 12-megapixel wide, telephoto and ultra-wide camera lenses. The new models also boast a new “Ceramic Shield” that is “tougher than any iPhone glass.” This means if it falls out of your pocket it has four times the chance of surviving without cracking.

In addition to the iPhone 12, Apple used Tuesday’s event to unveil a new MagSafe wireless iPhone charger and wallet (price to come), along with the HomePod Mini ($99). The tech giant also announced its plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain and product life cycle by 2030.