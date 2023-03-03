Lionel Messi Just Gave All His World Cup-Winning Teammates Engraved 24K Gold iPhones

It pays to be in Lionel Messi’s squad.

The Argentinian soccer star—who accepted the Best FIFA Men’s Player award earlier this week rocking a Patek, no less—has treated his World Cup-winning team and staff to glitzy gold iPhone 14 Pros. Oprah, eat your heart out.

The 35-year forward commissioned CEO of iDesign Gold Ben Lyons to create the dazzling 24-karat devices, as reported by The Sun. “Lionel is not only the Goat but he’s one of iDesign Gold’s most loyal customers and got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup final,” Lyon told the British newspaper. (Lyons did not immediately respond to Robb Report’s request for comment.)

Each personalized 14 Pro is engraved with the player’s name and number, as well as the Argentina national football team emblem and “World Cup Champions 2022.” Argentina’s win in Qatar last year marked its first World Cup victory since 1986. Captain Messi scored no less than seven goals throughout the tournament. The scoring juggernaut has now notched up more than 795 goals for club and country. He has also landed a number of accolades, including a record-breaking seven Ballon d’Or awards and six European Golden Shoes.

All 35 phones reportedly set Messi back $200,000 (£175,000). Not that money would be much of an issue for the athlete; he was named the World’s Highest-Paid Athlete by Forbes last year and is now estimated to be worth $600 million due to a lucrative contract with Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, according to the Mirror.

The GOAT clearly has a taste for the finer things, too. As mentioned, he recently attended the Best FIFA Football Awards wearing a $219,000 Patek Philippe Ref. 5270P Perpetual Calendar Chronograph that only came out last year. He has also previously flexed a $145,000 white-gold Patek Philippe Nautilus and a rose-gold Rolex Yacht-Master. Perhaps the next victory will earn his teammates some wrist candy.