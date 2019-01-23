Rimowa Just Made a Luxury Suitcase for Your iPhone

That nondescript silicone case you’re using to protect your iPhone may be protecting it from the perils of daily life, but when it comes to matters of style and flair, it’s certainly not doing you any favors. Perhaps it’s time for a change?

Enter the luxury luggage purveyors at Rimowa, which recently underwent a brand refresh in celebration of its 120th anniversary last year. The German label, founded in 1898, just released a range of iPhone cases, compatible with the newest models, the iPhones XR, XS, and XS Max.

Rimowa’s new covers play into the brand’s instantly recognizable brand signature—the grooved metallic exterior design mirrors your favorite suitcase—meaning you’ll look all matchy-matchy as you make your way through the airport (but in a good way). The case is made from the brand’s hard-wearing to-go, aluminum in classic silver or a light pink, and features a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) grip along the edges, which also provide shock-resistant shell for those of us who, despite loving our phones, don’t always treat them with the care and affection they so deserve.

This is all part of Rimowa’s bigger plans, under the watchful eye of CEO Alexandre Arnault (son of LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault). The scion came on board in 2017 and helped the French conglomerate acquire the iconic but dusty brand for $716 million. At the time, he told the New York Times that Rimowa is “everything we seek for in brands: craftsmanship, quality, DNA, design, creativity, everything.”

In a relatively short time, Arnault has shaken-up the brand that relied heavily on its good-standing and beloved reputation, adding in new brand ambassadors like tennis phenom Roger Federer. He also launched collaborative projects with the buzzy designer Virgil Abloh (who made a clear version of the carry-on bag) and cult streetwear brand Supreme (theirs came in cherry red and with a not-so-subtle logo emblazoned on it).

At $100, the new case may be the most affordable way to dip your toe into the Rimowa world, but, naturally, there are already barriers to entry: the cases are already sold out online.