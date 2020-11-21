Bang & Olufsen’s New TV Is an Entire Home Entertainment System in One Neat Package

Bang & Olufsen’s latest luxury TV, the Beovision Contour, may not be the biggest set out there, but it features everything you need to recreate the theater-going experience at home.

Unveiled on Thursday, the 48-inch Beovision Contour’s minimalist design hides a full-featured home entertainment system. That’s because beneath its crystal-clear OLED display is a built-in speaker system based on the Danish electronics company’s award-winning Beosound Stage soundbar.

TVs don’t come much better looking than those in Bang & Olufsen’s Beovision family, and the Contour is no different. The chic set features a modernist look that would likely please those who put a higher premium on design than they do on size. It features an OLED panel sourced from LG on top of a wood slat-covered soundbar, all of which is framed by an elegant aluminum border. The TV is available with either a specially designed floor or table stand, and it can also be mounted on the wall like a picture frame if you want to keep clutter to an absolute minimum.

But the TV is meant to be more than just a beautifully designed ornament for the home. The LG display is made up of over eight million pixels and can display a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160. A 4K α9 Gen3 AI Processor ensures that colors look vibrant and blacks are absolute so that whatever movie, TV show or music video you’re watching looks just like the director intended. Meanwhile, the built-in speaker features 11 power amplifiers and drivers—including custom-designed 4×4-inch bass drivers—that will produce rich and dynamic sound well suited for everything from lush classical music to glitchy electronica.

Additionally, the TV features a raft of connectivity options, including Bluetooth and WiFi, so you can watch or listen to whatever your heart desires. The set is also compatible with Bang & Olufsen’s completely over-the-top, but also very cool, Beoremote One. Crafted from a single piece of aluminum, it’s easily the most stylish way to couch surf.

The Beovision Contour will be available for purchase worldwide in February for $5,900. When it does go on sale it will be available in either Silver or Black Anthracite.