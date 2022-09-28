Porsche Design and C-Seed Teamed up to Create the World’s Largest Outdoor TV

C Seed enlisted Porsche Design to help it build the world’s largest outdoor television set.

The electronics maker is no stranger to giant folding TVs, but it needed some help with its latest model. The two German brands joined forces to create a TV that measures a staggering 201 inches when fully unfolded and is made from durable, high-quality materials that will help it withstand the elements. What better way for you and your friends to watch the next big game?

Like last year’s M1 model, C Seed’s latest set hides away in the ground until you turn it on. Once you’re ready to watch something, the set rises from its resting spot and unfolds its giant, nearly 17-foot MicroLED screen in just 40 seconds. That’s so quick that won’t have to worry about missing too much action, even if you’re tuning in right after kick-off.

The TV’s display isn’t just big. It’s made up of 2,963,520 microLEDs that are capable of processing image data over 100,000 times per second. Thanks to this, the TV can display an ultra-high-resolution image and 64 billion colors, all of which you’ll be able to see on even the sunniest of days because of the screen’s 4,000 nits of brightness and glare-free finish.

Even though it submerges into the ground when it’s not in use, the set is made from high-grade materials that make it much more hearty than its indoor counterpart. Sure, you won’t to watch your favorite team take on its hated rivals in a thunderstorm, but no one wants to be outside in that kind of weather anyway. Six coaxial speakers are also present so you and the rest of your viewing party can hear what the announcers are saying, too.

C Seed 201 folding MicroLED TV C Seed

In the market for a humungous outdoor TV? C-Seed is taking orders now for the set and its smaller (but remarkably similar) 144-inch sibling. The brand’s biggest indoor model, the 165-inch version of the M1, and its successor the N1, sell for between $190,000 and $450,000. We suspect the models will cost as much, if not more.