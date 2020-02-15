The Best 8K Televisions Hitting the Market This Year

We’re probably still a decade or so away from the robot chefs and flying taxis unveiled at the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, but one trend that’s landing in homes right now is the 8K TV. With four times more detail than traditional 4K and 16 times higher resolution (7,680 x 4,320 pixels) than HD, the latest 8K sets promise crisper, more true-to-life images, larger displays, available voice control and powerful processors that deliver longer-life performance and a wider color palette. Expected to reach the market this year priced at four to five figures, these are the models to watch for.