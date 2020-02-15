Quantcast
// RR One

The Best 8K Televisions Hitting the Market This Year

Here are the five-figure models to watch for.

TCL 8-Series Vidrian Mini-LED 8K TV TCL

We’re probably still a decade or so away from the robot chefs and flying taxis unveiled at the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, but one trend that’s landing in homes right now is the 8K TV. With four times more detail than traditional 4K and 16 times higher resolution (7,680 x 4,320 pixels) than HD, the latest 8K sets promise crisper, more true-to-life images, larger displays, available voice control and powerful processors that deliver longer-life performance and a wider color palette. Expected to reach the market this year priced at four to five figures, these are the models to watch for.

More TVs

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in TVs

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad