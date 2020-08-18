Quantcast
This New Laser Projector Can Produce a Crystal-Clear 4K Image on Its Own 100-inch Screen

The device can project an image on a wall 11.4 inches away.

Hisense L5 Laser TV Hisense

Home theater aficionados were already on the lookout for Hisense’s latest projector attention-grabbing debut at the CES earlier this year. But the Chinese electronics manufacturer has found a way to make the device even more appealing: package it with a 100-inch screen.

The company’s ultra-short-throw L5 Laser TV has finally gone on sale in the US, according to Gizmodo. The device is able to produce a gorgeous 4K image, but what really sets it apart from the competition is its ability to fully project that image on a surface less than a foot away.

The L5’s 100-inch, 4K UHD image is produced by an X-Fusion Laser Light Source capable of producing 2,700 lumens of brightness and lasting more than 25,000 hours (or nearly three solid years). In addition to the laser, it also uses a DLP chip from Texas Instruments that allows it to produce a vivid, crystal-clear picture thanks to pixel shifting and fast scanning. It supports both HDR10 and HLG and can produce over a billion colors, including 83 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The projector also includes the Android TV operating system, has built-in 30W speakers and can be hooked up to your home’s surround system.

Hisense L5 Laser TV

The Hisense L5 Laser TV 

Beyond the impressive specs, the L5 Laser TV is also an ultra-short-throw device that needs just 11.4 inches of space to display its 100-inch image on a wall. This cuts down on setup because you don’t need a complicated ceiling mount, just a surface to set it upon. Making that even easier is that the device comes with its own 100-inch ambient light rejecting screen that can be mounted on the wall.

The L5 series smart laser projector carries a $4,000 price tag. While far from a home theater bargain, it’s still a full grand less than the $5,000 Hisense suggested during CES. The projector is currently available for purchase through Amazon and other retailers.

