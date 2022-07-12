This Small but Mighty Ultra-Short-Throw Projector Is the Prime Day Deal You Don’t Want to Miss

Interested in building your own private movie theater, but unsure what room of your home to set it up in? With a good ultra-short-throw (UST) projector any room can fit the bill, no matter how big it is.

UST projectors use special lenses and mirrors to produce a massive, cinema quality image over a short distance. Normally, if you’re using a traditional projector, you have to position the device behind the viewing area or mount it to the ceiling in order for it to have enough room to generate a satisfyingly large image. With a UST model you can position the projector just a few feet away from the wall. If space is at a premium in your home—say, for example, you live in a New York City apartment—they’re wonderfully convenient.

One of the more intriguing UST models we’ve seen the last couple years is the JMGO O1 Pro. The projector—a collaboration with German camera maker Leica—features top level specs and a pleasing minimalist design. Best of all, the device is currently available for more than a third off as part of the annual Amazon Prime Day sales event.

The O1 Pro is an UST projector in the truest sense of the category. The device is has a throw ratio of 0.21:1, according to the brand. That means it can produce a 100-inch image when placed just 9.2 inches from a wall or screen. The image isn’t just big, it’s also crystal clear. Resolution is 1,920×1,080p and increasingly common 4K input is supported. If you’re thinking about building your own theater, chances are you have a surround sound speaker system in mind already, but if not the projector’s built-in dual speakers from Dynaudio that support Dolby Audio and DTS are a pretty decent backup. The device also comes equipped with JMGO’s Luna operating system, from which you can access your streaming service of choice, and also boasts Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity, making it the perfect hub of a modern home theater experience.

