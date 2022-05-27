The Dark Side in HD: LG and Lucasfilm Team Up on a New ‘Star Wars’-Themed, 65-Inch TV

Now you can watch TV just like a Jedi or Sith master.

On Thursday, hours before the early premiere of Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lucasfilm and LG unveiled a limited-edition, Star Wars-themed TV. Based on the electronic giant’s 65-inch C2 OLED evo model, the exclusive set has a design, onscreen menu and packaging directly inspired by George Lucas’s beloved space opera.

The C2 OLED evo comes packaged in a box that features an image of none other than Darth Vader on the front. That’s not the only area where the Sith Lord’s influence can be felt, though. The exclusive model looks almost identical to the standard version until you turn it around and see the Imperial crest on the back. The Star Wars references are much clearer once the set is on, according to Gizmodo. The user interface has been given a galactic makeover: The Magic Remotes onscreen cursor can be controlled by moving the device like a lightsaber. There’s also a special gallery mode which features concept art from the original films, as well as a special Vader-themed collection.

While the Star Wars details may be the most eye-catching, the C2 is also a very solid TV. It has an OLED panel which means you’ll get true blacks, while LG’s Brightness Booster promises to ensure the spectrum of colors looks vibrant. The TV is also equipped with the company’s α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which is constantly adjusting the image so that everything looks clear and shrp, whether you’re watching The Empire Strikes back or the big game. Virtual 7.1.2 channel sound also means you’ll be able to hear every single note of John Williams’s iconic scores.

Lucasfilm and LG said that the cosmic new TV will be limited to just 501 units—each set comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity—which diehard fans know is a reference to Vader’s personal elite Stormtrooper unit, the 501st Legion. We’re still waiting to find out how much the TV will cost and when it will actually be released. We suspect the final price tag will be at least a tad more than the $2,500 C2 OLED Evo. Luckily, you can sign up through LG’s website for updates.