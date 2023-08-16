This Bonkers New TV Comes in a Suitcase So Can Take It on the Road

Bigger isn’t necessarily better when it comes to TVs. Just look at LG’s latest set.

Earlier this year, the South Korean tech giant unveiled an unconventional LCD TV called the StandbyME Go that is small enough to fit inside its own suitcase. The company has just announced that the device, which has been available internationally since early summer, is coming stateside.

If you’re in the market for the kind of TV that can fill up an entire wall, the StandbyME Go is definitely not for you. But if you’re looking for something portable, it just might be. LG’s new set is an all-in-one entertainment solution that lets you and your nearest and dearest catch the latest episode of Billions on your next trip to the beach or while winding down at the campground.

The LG StandbyME Go LG

The StandbyME Go’s carrying case houses a 27-inch 1080p LCD touchscreen display that can be swiveled, tilted and tilted in either landscape or portrait mode. The stylish piece of luggage also holds a battery pack with three hours of juice and a built-in 20-watt speaker. With all that, you have everything you need to watch to catch up on season two of The Bear away from home. You can even use it to watch a movie, though you’ll probably want something that clocks in on the shorter side.

The TV runs LG’s webOS software which you can use to watch any of your streaming favorite streaming services. It also supports WiFi, Bluetooth, AirPlay and screen mirroring with compatible iOS and Android devices. In other words, it can do almost everything your smart TV at home can do. There’s even a “table mode” that allow you to use the touchscreen to play games.

Has your interest been piqued? You can pre-order the StandbyME Go now exclusively through LG’s website (the company is currently including a free $299.99 XBOOM Bluetooth speaker to sweeten the deal). Deliveries of the $999.99 TV set are set to begin in late August.