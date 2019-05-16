This New Retractable LG TV Can Disappear at the Touch of a Button

Say goodbye to that big black rectangle throwing off the design of your room. LG has invented a 65-inch TV with a flexible OLED screen that enables it to roll up and disappear from view— retracting into a discreet console—then reappear in about 10 seconds when summoned at the push of a button.

When LG first unveiled a prototype at CES in 2018, it had people excited by the screen’s clarity despite its flexibility. But the idea of the rolling TV still seemed pretty far off. Flash forward a year and LG made a splash at CES again in 2019, showing off an actual production model with a more refined design for the base and outstanding audio with a Dolby Atmos speaker built into it. That sound system comes in handy for the TV’s “Line Mode” where just the top of the screen will peek out of the base so you can have a small digital display for when you want to use the TV as a stereo to stream music. You’ll be able to fire up that playlist via voice controls, as LG will integrate Alexa and Google Assistant into the TV’s software.

As for the technology that makes the rolling action work, peer behind the screen and you see something charmingly analog. Across the back of the flexible screen are two arms attached to a support across the top that extend and retract to unfurl or roll up the TV. To give that screen a little more support there are thin slats almost like a giant sushi mat.

Since LG is positioning this technology as the must-have TV for aesthetes, the company partnered with the design firm Foster+Partners to get the crisp, modern lines of the base right.