Samsung Unveils the Terrace, Its First Outdoor 4K QLED TV, Just in Time for Summer

With the summer inching closer with each passing day, you’re going to want to start spending time outdoors. Of course, with the coronavirus outbreak still raging, it’s likely you’ll still be spending much of that time at home. Luckily, Samsung’s just launched first outdoor 4K QLED TV so you can combine the two.

On Thursday, the South Korean electronics company unveiled its new outdoor Terrace TV, which is now available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch models. Having already won over millions of living rooms worldwide with its 4K television sets, it seems Samsung now has its eye on our decks, backyards and, yes, terraces.

The new Terrace is part of Samsung’s growing “lifestyle” family of TVs, which includes the Frame, the Sero and the Serif. But what separates the company’s latest TV from the rest of its lifestyle pack is its weatherproofing features. Designed specifically with the elements in mind, the Terrace is IP55 water and dust resistant, according to a press release. Despite being able to withstand different conditions, it features discreet bezels and is only 59.8 millimeters thick. The TV also includes a built-in HDBaseT receiver so all you need to set it up is an AC outlet and a mount.

Thankfully, the Terrace’s durability doesn’t come at the cost of image quality. Each set features a 4K QLED display that provides a brightness level of 2,000 nits. That means you’ll get a crisp, clear picture even in direct sunlight. The TV also features a high-motion rate that’s perfect for viewing sports. Finally, the set is equipped with Tizen, Samsung’s smart TV platform and will supports multiple voice services, including Bixby, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Samsung also released a matching Terrace soundbar for those who want home theater-quality audio in their backyard. Like the TVs, the soundbar is also water and dust resistant and has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth so it can be paired with any of your devices. It’s also wall mountable.

The Terrace TV and soundbar are available now. The 55-inch model will cost $3,455, the 65-inch edition is $4,999 and the 75-inch set $6,499. The matching Terrace soundbar is available for $1,199.