This New Short-Throw Projector Casts a 150-Inch HD Image—and Might Make You Ditch Your TV for Good

The writing has been on the wall for a while now, but it really is looking like time to swap out your TV for an ultra-short-throw projector.

Xgimi is the latest company to make a strong case for putting your old flatscreen out on the curb for the next trash pickup. Its new ultra-short-throw (UST) laser projector, the Aura, can generate an image 150 inches (or 12.5 feet) across and is compact enough to blend in with any room.

TV technology may have advanced by leaps and bounds over the last decade, but their design still feels stuck in the stone ages (with a few notable exceptions). They’ve gotten thinner and their bezels have shrunk, but most still look like an eyesore—a black void in an otherwise beautifully decorated room. That’s not the case with the Aura, though. The company’s device is a box measuring 23 inches by 16 inches that you can place near any wall to turn it into TV. And when you’re done watching, the screen completely disappears.

And what a massive TV your wall will become. Give it 17.5 inches of space and the Aura is powerful enough to produce an image that measures 150 inches diagonally. If space is limited, it only needs eight inches to project a 120-inch image. That makes its display bigger than all but a very select few of commercially available TVs, all of which will cost you buckets.

The display isn’t bad either. The Aura offers 4K ultra-high-definition resolution and 2,400 ANSI lumens of brightness so you can clearly make out what’s happening without having to turn out the lights or draw the curtains. It also supports 3-D content, HDR and 80-percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, so everything should look as its director intended it too. Xgimi promises it only takes 12 seconds to boot the system up as well.

Thanks to a built in Harman Kardon sound system, which supports DTS and Dolby Audio, you won’t have to worry about having a speaker setup taking up precious real estate in your living room either. The Aura also features WiFi connectivity and has Android TV 10.0 and Chromecast built-in so you can stream all the TV shows, movies and YouTube videos you could hope to binge.

If you’re sick and tired of your current TV, you can switch over to the Aura today. Xgimi’s latest UST projector is available now through its website and costs $2,500. That’s not much to wrestle back control of your living room from your flatscreen once and for all.