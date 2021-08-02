Own a Small Business? US Bank’s Newest Mastercard Could Be Right for You

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure.

The recently launched US Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard® is the Minneapolis-based bank’s card for small business owners who want maximum rewards on typical business-spending categories. The no-annual-fee card offers unlimited 3 percent cash back at gas stations, office supply stores, restaurants and cell phone service providers and 1 percent cash back at all other merchants.

Rewards never expire and can be redeemed for a statement credit or eligible US Bank accounts. In addition to generous cash-back rewards, the card also comes with an annual $100 statement credit for recurring software subscription services commonly used by small businesses like QuickBooks and FreshBooks.

The card has no annual fee and offers a welcome bonus of $500 cash back after spending $4,500 on the card within the first 150 days of opening the account. For small business owners looking to transfer a balance or finance expenses over a longer term, the card also features a 0 percent introductory APR for balance transfers and purchases for the first 15 billing cycles of card membership. After that, a variable APR of 13.99 percent to 22.99 percent will apply.

Is this card for you? Here’s a rundown of the essential benefits of this new small business card.

Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite™ Mastercard Benefits

Limited Time Welcome Offer : Earn $500 in cash back after spending $4,500 on the Account Owner’s card in the first 150 days of opening your account.

: Earn $500 in cash back after spending $4,500 on the Account Owner’s card in the first 150 days of opening your account. Earn 3% Cash Back : Earn 3 percent cash back on eligible purchases at gas stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants.

: Earn 3 percent cash back on eligible purchases at gas stations, office supply stores, cell phone service providers and restaurants. Earn 1% Cash Back : Earn 1 percent cash back on all other eligible net purchases.

: Earn 1 percent cash back on all other eligible net purchases. No Cash Back Limits : There are no limits on the amount of cash back earned and rewards never expire.

: There are no limits on the amount of cash back earned and rewards never expire. $100 Statement Credit : Cardmembers can earn a $100 statement credit for recurring software subscription expenses such as FreshBooks or QuickBooks

: Cardmembers can earn a $100 statement credit for recurring software subscription expenses such as FreshBooks or QuickBooks 0% Introductory APR: 0 percent APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 billing cycles. After that, a variable APR of 13.99 percent to 22.99 percent applies.

0 percent APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 billing cycles. After that, a variable APR of 13.99 percent to 22.99 percent applies. Multiple Redemption Options . You can redeem your earnings as a statement credit or take a deposit towards.

. You can redeem your earnings as a statement credit or take a deposit towards. No Annual Fee

Who Is the Business Card Is Right For?

How much value your business can receive from the US Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard comes down to the amount your business spends on purchases in the card’s bonus categories: office supply stores, gas stations, restaurants and cell phone providers. If your business spends heavily in these categories, this card offers a compelling value proposition of unlimited 3 percent cash back on these purchases.

Another reason to consider the card is its introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers. If you are looking for temporary financing for large business purchases or seeking an opportunity to consolidate balances and reduce finance charges, the US Bank Business Triple Cash is worth a look for its 15-billing cycle 0 percent introductory APR on balance transfers and purchases. The generous 0 percent APR offer extends to balance transfers, a feature not often found on small business cards. Once the introductory APR period expires, a variable APR of 13.99 percent to 22.99 percent will apply.

The $100 annual statement credit toward recurring business software services like FreshBooks or QuickBooks is a unique benefit for a no-annual-fee card, and one that many small business owners can easily take advantage of. If you subscribe to an eligible business software service, holding this card makes sense as it provides a discount toward business expenses that you would incur anyway.

Businesses owners looking for more generous rewards on general purchases could consider one of the American Express small business cards that offer increased rewards on general purchases. The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express offers 2 Membership Rewards points per dollar spent on eligible purchases and the American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card earns 2 percent cash back on all eligible purchases. Both cards limit the higher reward rate to the first $50,000 of spending annually.

After the earning cap is met all eligible purchases earn 1 point per dollar or 1 percent cash back respectfully. If you opt for the Blue Business Cash, cash back earned is automatically credited to your statement. American Express terms apply to both offers. If your business spending does not match up with the 3 percent cash back bonus categories of the US Bank Business Triple Cash, consider one of these cards from American Express that elevated earnings on every purchase, regardless of spending category.

Ultimately, the question of how much you’ll earn with the Triple Cash Rewards credit card will depend on how closely your spending aligns with the card’s bonus categories. Business owners who can take advantage of the annual $100 business software service credit and who spend heavily in the areas where the card earns cash back at an above-average rate will find plenty of value in the US Bank Business Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Mastercard.

To view rates and fees of American Express® Blue Business Cash Card, please visit this page.

To view rates and fees of The Blue Business® Plus Card from American Express, please visit this page.