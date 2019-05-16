From the Overrated to the Overdone: 5 People, Places and Things to Avoid This Year

At one time or another, we’ve all jumped on the bandwagon of an unfortunate trend (frosted tips in the ‘90s anyone?). Fads come and go, and hindsight can be painful—especially when you have to figure out what to do with all that destroyed denim. There’s nothing wrong with trying to stay on trend, but no one should be prisoner to the rainbow-colored bagels of the world just because Instagram says so. Sometimes, you have to serve yourself up a hearty dose of JOMO (Joy of Missing Out) and take solace in sage non-compliance. Not all trends are created equal, after all. With that ethos in mind, here are five things to steer clear of this year. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Thomas Heatherwick

The Brit designer’s public sculpture-slash-jungle gym, the Vessel, which opened in March in New York’s Hudson Yards to scalding reviews, has already garnered such nicknames as the Trifle Tower. It’s hard to get behind a $150 million Instagram backdrop meant to lure shoppers to a mall. Heatherwick’s rise is well deserved, but has anyone tallied his recent misses? We’re keeping an open mind about his Pier 55 (a Hudson River floating park), High Line condos and Google headquarters in California and London, but if the Vessel is any indication, maybe folks should stop opening their wallets until some of these projects are complete and we see if he’s upped his hit rate.