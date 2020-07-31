The Best Thinning Shears to Keep Your Thick Locks in Check

Whether it’s you or your partner, more and more of us are turning into home barbers. That’s because lopping locks in your own abode is cheaper, easier, and, let’s face it, a little more fun. Of course, if you’re going to be a bona fide hairdresser, you need the right tools. Your kitchen shears will only get you so far, after all.

Aside from the standard straight-edge hairdressing scissors, a pair of thinning shears is a must. These nifty scissors can turn a devilishly thick mop into an ultra-stylish do in just a few simple snips. How? Thinning shears have special little teeth on one blade and smooth razor edge on the other. As you cut, the teeth mean that you only cut some strands and not others. This allows you to remove weight and subtly thin the hair without creating more volume. They can also be used to soften the edges of a blunt cut or add texture.

Here, we’ve selected four of the best thinning shears for men on Amazon that are a cut above the competition.

1. Equinox Professional Thinning Shears Crafted from the finest Japanese stainless steel, Equinox’s thinning shears have been hand-sharpened and have a scalpel-like edge that slices through strands with ease. Furthermore, they’re coated with lubricating oil to ensure no hair gets caught or pulled between the blades. Measuring 6.5 inches and weighing just 4.8 ounces, the svelte shears have an easy-to-grip handle that makes cutting hair a cinch. They also feature a built-in adjustment screw, which allows you to fine-tune the tightness of the scissors. This gives you even more control over your cut. BUY NOW: $21.99

2. Utopia Care Professional Thinning Shears If you’re looking for salon-quality thinning shears, Utopia Care has just the pair. Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, they’re ultra-sharp and built to last. The scissors have a special spring-leaf-tension system that allows you to adjust the tightness via a chic, gold-plated knob. This gives you far greater control over the tool and looks quite stylish, too. The hollow ground blades have improved razor edge retention and will stay sharper for longer. The shears also come with removable rubber handle inserts that can be taken out should you need a little extra space for your fingers. BUY NOW: $16.99

3. Smithking Thinning Scissors Set For those who are serious about becoming the next big barber, this set is a great starting point. It has the core tools you’ll need to cut hair, including a pair of hairdressing scissors, a razor, comb, cleaning cloth, and, of course, the thinning shears. Best of all, it comes with a zippable carry case where you can store all the equipment. The thinning shears span 7 inches in length and are made of high-quality 6CR stainless steel for added durability. They have a sharp convex edge which makes cutting smooth and easy. Plus, each pair comes with a special adjust-key to tweak the tightness. Finished in matte black, this set will make a handsome addition to your grooming arsenal. BUY NOW: $28.99