Carbon Is the New Wall-Mounted Workout System for Weight Training at Home

Quarantine has been a boom time for devices that can help you exercise at home. Wall-mounted systems like the Mirror not only allow you to spot your own form while going through an interactive workout, they double as a wall mirror when not in use. Carbon, the latest entry, seeks to take things a step further, with a weightlifting-based program so you can pump iron even when away from the gym.

The majority of systems in the same equipment category put their prime focus on bodyweight resistance training––a logical move given the uncertainty of a user’s access to equipment. But those that wanted to train using free weights were out of luck—until now.

Consisting of a 43-inch 4K LCD touch screen, this twist on the wall-mounted workout station was developed by a coterie of personal trainers and Crossfit coaches to give owners a wide array of physical challenges. Artificial intelligence and 3-D motion-tracking technology allow the Carbon to monitor your form, give you encouragement to push a little harder and even suggest workouts based on your progress. Plus, daily live and on-demand classes (which can be done remotely with friends) offer additional ways to get your sweat on.

And chances are it has a workout to suit your needs. From training with weights to high-intensity interval training to yoga and mobility work, the Carbon has a deep roster of workouts. If you buy the brand’s own weights, they can be connected directly with the wall-mounted unit for even more accurate tracking of your progress (everything from the amount of weight lifted to the level of explosiveness). However, if you already have your own weights, Smart Weight Sensors can be attached to your existing dumbells or barbells to achieve the same results.

The Carbon trainer is available for pre-order on Indiegogo now for $1,195 with a pair of resistance bands, six weight sensors, a mount and a year of free classes included. After the pre-order period ends, the price will increase to $2,295 and a monthly class subscription fee will cost $39.