Ultimate Gift Guide 2019: 100+ Luxury Gifts for the Holiday Season
Buying a holiday gift for the person who has everything is no easy feat. But fear not: Robb Report is here to help. For 2019, we've assembled more than 100 gift ideas, ranging from state-of-the-art technology to cutting-edge home design to exclusive, "Wait-did-I-read-that-right?" experiences. Whether you're shopping for a world traveler, a dedicated adrenaline junky or a budding watch collector, the gifts below will impress even the most discerning personalities on your list. Happy holidays!

10 Purrrfect Gifts for the Animal Lover in Your Life

Presents that'll have tails wagging.

Moncler Dog Puffer Coat Moncler

There are two kinds of animal lovers—those who love having a pet and those who insist that Fido isn’t just a pet; he’s family. For the latter group, whose pets have seat (sometimes literally) at the family table, receiving an amazing gift for their furry friend can be even more satisfying than getting a great gift themselves. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up 10 purrrfect gifts for the next-level animal lover in your life. From a Moncler puffer jacket that will keep your dog stylish and warm to a dog bed so grand it could double as a throne, these lavish presents are sure to get tails wagging. 

