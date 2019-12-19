10 Purrrfect Gifts for the Animal Lover in Your Life

There are two kinds of animal lovers—those who love having a pet and those who insist that Fido isn’t just a pet; he’s family. For the latter group, whose pets have seat (sometimes literally) at the family table, receiving an amazing gift for their furry friend can be even more satisfying than getting a great gift themselves. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up 10 purrrfect gifts for the next-level animal lover in your life. From a Moncler puffer jacket that will keep your dog stylish and warm to a dog bed so grand it could double as a throne, these lavish presents are sure to get tails wagging.