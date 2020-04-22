9 Hand-Care Products That Will Give You a Spa-Quality Manicure at Home

More than a month has passed since stay-at-home orders were issued around the U.S. to guard against the spread of Covid-19, and if you’ve been taking extra precautions, chances are it’s long since started to show on your hands. While health experts have emphasized both frequent hand-washing and the use of alcohol-based sanitizer, what’s rarely mentioned is how the combination can wreak havoc on your hands and nails.

“Soap and alcohol-based hand sanitizers strip away the natural protective oils in your skin, causing them to dry out, [and] nails that get dry and brittle are prone to breakage and splits,” explains Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstein, whose editorial and campaign work has included beautifying the hands of Armie Hammer, Pierce Brosnan, Sandra Bullock and Julianne Moore.

With nail-care tutorials—including how to remove outgrown gel manicures—popping up everywhere on social media, we asked Goldstein and other celebrity nail experts to offer tips, tricks and product recommendations, for men and women alike, to get your hands and nails back into their best condition.