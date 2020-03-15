Quantcast
Washing Your Hands Raw? 7 Luxurious Soap and Lotion Sets to Keep You Clean and Moisturized

Used properly, any soap can effectively clean your hands. But these luxurious alternatives turn a necessary protection into a momentary pleasure.

Washing hands. Hands washing with proper technique and antibacterial soap on background of flowing water in bathroom. Rubbing fingers. Prevent coronavirus epidemic. Prevention of flu disease.; Shutterstock ID 1671102841; Notes: RR digital Shutterstock / Bogdan Sonjachnyj

It’s not a good look to be glib or punny in the midst of a global pandemic, so we’ll just start here: Washing your hands is an important part of an overall strategy in fighting the spread of Covid-19, the novel coronavirus which, as of publication, had sickened over 150,000 people around the world, and over 2,300 in the United States.

In fact, it’s so important that the World Health Organization recently put it at the top of a list of things we can do as individuals to protect ourselves and others—so it’s not surprising that lots of people are doing it more frequently. (If you don’t have immediate access to soap and water, WHO notes that alcohol-based sanitizers are useful; you can find some online here.) And if you’re going to lather up more often, it might as well be something you look forward to doing.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a selection of hand washes and coordinated moisturizers, some sold as sets, that can turn a necessary task into a momentary pleasure—and can help you avoid the dried-out digits that often come as a result of frequent lathering up. From Aesop’s beloved exfoliating soap and lotion duo to a Byredo’s indulgent Suede set, here are a few duos that can keep your hands clean and healthy with proper use.

