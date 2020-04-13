Not Growing a Quarantine Beard? These 9 Luxurious Shaving Creams Will Keep You Looking Sharp

It’s not surprising that a league of men is using this period of social distancing as an excuse to grow out their beards. With more time on their hands and way, way fewer in-person obligations to attend, tonsorial pursuits might be the only thing for which this strange and scary time has provided some guys an ideal testing ground.

But regular shaving has its benefits—especially for those of us who already know wearing facial hair isn’t a good look. It gives a sense of routine and structure to your day, helps keep you well-groomed (you can’t really get a good shave without washing your face or taking a shower) and even makes it easier to comply with the CDC’s recommendations for wearing face masks. If you’re going to keep your face shorn, here are some of the best shaving creams to do it with.