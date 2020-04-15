Money Can’t Buy Manners: 6 Times the Rich Failed Spectacularly During the Pandemic

The coronavirus crisis has brought life in America—and around the world—screeching to a halt. And during these unprecedented times, we’ve been witness to the full spectrum of human behavior. People of means such as Jack Dorsey and Ralph Lauren have collectively donated billions of dollars to Covid-19 relief efforts, while luxury conglomerates such as LVMH and Kering have started producing much-needed medical equipment for healthcare workers. On the other side of the equation, we’ve also seen less magnanimous behavior from the world’s most privileged: head-scratching acts of selfishness, tone deafness and entitlement. Whether it’s self-isolating on a superyacht (and proclaiming it to the world like a virtue), crashing a $750,000 Porsche in a drunken Manhattan joyride or refusing to let a Covid-19 diagnosis get in the way of your Instagram photo-op, here are six instances where the rich and famous fell short of the glory (and then some) during the pandemic.