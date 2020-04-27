From Smartphones to Water Bottles: 7 UV-Light Sanitizers That Will Keep Your Stuff Germ-Free

One thing that Covid-19 has brought into stark relief is the need for Mary Poppins-levels of cleanliness. Just as we were thinking that germs were the good guys—there to boost our immunity—we have had to completely rethink our attitude to hygiene and wash, scrub, disinfect as much as we can. This is even more startling when you learn startling truths, like the fact that each square inch of your phone contains 25,000 germs.

There have been numerous studies confirming the effectiveness of UV-C light in killing bacteria, viruses and other pathogens. And while it has not been proved that they definitively kill Covid-19 (as most companies do not currently have a way to test its effectiveness against the virus yet), it is a start to a cleaner, more germ-free existence.

A wave of snazzy devices with UV-C light are fulfilling the need for attractive, effective sanitizing products. From a magic wand that kills all the nasties in your sofa to a bag that zaps invaders on your remote control and cellphone to a water bottle that means you can drink pond water safely, here are a few of our favorites.

Editor’s Note: With all of these products, UV light is said to kill 99 percent of germs, but with all the devices you should never shine direct UV light into the eyes.