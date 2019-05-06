From Breathwork to Aura Readings, Here’s How LA’s Gurus Could Change Your Life

The premise is that psychedelic drugs have been a way to connect to deep emotions and altered states of consciousness. To access those same neural pathways in our brains without the hard stuff, Grof developed a full-day breathing protocol set to loud music that shifts from tribal drumming to sweeping orchestral pieces to spiritual chanting. Most of us, however, do not have the luxury of devoting 12 hours a day to just breathing, so Stone created a 90-minute version he calls Neurodynamic Breathwork. He leads clients, who he says include CEOs and scientists, through the steps privately in his Venice Beach home for $250 a session or as a group online for $25.

Here we go then. Wearing an eye mask and lying on a mat with the music cranked, I begin with deep and fast belly breaths for the first 10 to 12 minutes, then let my natural breathing rhythms take over. Some clients, Stone claims, weep as they feel emotions wash over them, while others reach understanding about past trauma. Neither of these things happen to me. But the experience is still sort of mind-blowing. I had expected to doze off, but at the risk of sounding like I’m drinking the Kool-Aid, instead I felt I was pure energy. As the music dissolved into the background, I felt waves of energy sweep through me and my hands vibrate with it. (Stone, who was monitoring the session, says he could see my hands shaking.) Afterward, I could still feel the energy surging in my hands and feet. Decidedly odd.

“You get benefits from one session,” Stone says, “but when you make it into a practice you strengthen the neural pathways. Train your brain and master your life.” For him, the underlying principle is self-empowerment. “We already have inner intelligence. You just need to access the answers you already have. Breathwork isn’t the only way to do it, but it’s a powerful way.” Breathwork in various forms has been part of healing practices around the world for millennia, but Grof’s—and Stone’s—work takes it out of those traditions and into an entirely new place. (If you’re curious about Neurodynamic breathwork, you can try it out online for free at Breathwork Online.)

For other gurus, the answers are right at their fingertips. Lee Rittiner styles the hair of Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Goldblum from his Beverly Hills Totalee on the Alley salon, where he charges up to $300 for a cut. But his clients—famous and not-so—keep coming for the other thing they receive when sitting in his chair: a dose of Rittiner’s own brand of therapy. Hairdressers have long been the repository for clients’ secrets and troubles, but in Rittiner’s case, his first love was psychology before becoming a stylist. “I fell into this, but now I get to both practice an art and make people feel good,” he says. “In just 45 minutes you can feel incredible about yourself. It can make you feel like a whole new person.”