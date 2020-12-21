With Private Exercise Suites, This New Gym Concept May Epitomize Post-Pandemic Fitness

It’s safe to say 2020 has made many of our best-laid plans moot. But one wellness studio took the spring shutdown as a time to regroup and rethink exercise for a post-pandemic world––and its model just may be the way of the future.

Scheduled to open its doors on January 4, 2021, Hydra Studios will be the latest fitness addition to Manhattan’s Financial District neighborhood. However, unlike its competitors, it will not have an open concept, but rather a series of private suites where clients can reserve their own space for a set amount of time. Outfitted with modern training staples like a Peloton, Mirror workout system, TRX, mats and light weights, each one can also serve as a serene pod for meditation or even a brief nap.

Cleanliness is always a critical factor in any gym, but with the coronavirus pandemic still looming, Hydra is taking extra precautions. To purify the air, each workout room features HEPA filtration (still the gold standard for decontamination), and where common-area touchpoints can’t be eliminated antimicrobial surfaces are put in place.

But the concept for the facility didn’t start off this way. The first outpost of Hydra Studios got its start in June of 2019 after founders and former Goldman Sachs colleagues Marie Kloor and Dan Nielsen decided to open a business that offered the kind of communal experience provided by their firm’s upscale locker room. In a statement, Kloor referred to it as a “second home base, a hub between my work, social and fitness lives.” The duo hoped to recreate that kind of atmosphere for people who did not enjoy access to the luxe amenities provided by large companies. They set out to do the same thing with Hydra’s second location, but then Covid-19 struck.

“We immediately needed to rethink and redesign our studio and its operations, pivoting from creating a communal experience to a more private one,” said Kloor in a statement. Not only is the more private setting a safer option until the pandemic finally subsides, it’s also a meaningful option for those looking to make use of gym equipment without putting their weightlifting or spinning skills on display. If the novel layout proves successful, it may not be long before we start seeing more like it.

Monthly memberships for Hydra Studios are $119 with individual sessions starting at $24 each.