Idris Elba Just Shared a Sneak Peek at His New Clothing Line on Instagram

Idris Elba has been teasing a look at his new clothing line, Eve of Winston, for a few weeks now, and we’re more than ready for his designs become available to the public. After wearing an one of the brand’s suits to the London premiere of his new film Luther: The Fallen Sun, Elba confirmed that it was one of his own designs on the Today show—and over the past few days, he’s hit us with four new looks at what we can expect from the soon-to-be-open apparel brand.

This week, the Eve of Winston Instagram account shared three separate posts highlighting the 50-year-old actor wearing one of his new designs, each teasing that the line was “coming soon.” Elba’s first major design choice is a buttonless suit jacket, styled almost like a chef’s jacket, as seen with the mauve silk suit he wore to the London Luther premiere. The clothes featured on the page show a similar jacket in a short-sleeved edition as part of a full monochromatic look, paired with matching pants and worn over a neatly tucked collared shirt and tie.

Elba gave us one more long look at what we can expect from the Eve of Winston clothing line in a very high-profile setting: the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, to which the actor wore an emerald-green version of the fit he has been teasing.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Getty Images

Elba paired the Eve of Winston suit, tagged on Instagram by his stylist Cheryl Konteh, with green-and-white Prada lowtop sneakers. This was the actor’s second outfit of the night; at the actual Oscars ceremony, he wore a navy-and-black Gucci tuxedo with a stunning Gucci diamond-studded watch. When it came time for his afterparty look, he ditched the jewelry to let the his brand’s design be the star.

If luxe fabrics, jewel tones, and sleek, button-less designs are your thing, Eve of Winston is about to be your favorite stop for formalwear.