Los Angeles Apparel Is the Latest Fashion Brand to Start Manufacturing Face Masks

Los Angeles Apparel is the latest fashion player to funnel its resources into making face masks as a response to Covid-19.

Founded by the (very controversial) former CEO of American Apparel, Dov Charney, Los Angeles Apparel is striving to manufacture 300,000 face masks as public health officials encourage the use of face coverings during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Initially, we started seeing a shortage of masks on the market, and many of our employees use masks while they’re sewing,” Charney told Los Angeleno. “So we started to toy with the idea.” The businessman has poured nearly $1 million in mask-making equipment and safety measures thus far.

The style is, aptly, utilitarian. Coming in a pack of three, each one is made from 100 percent cotton French terry cloth with two straps to secure around the wearer’s head and neck. A concealed piece of wire at the top of the mask allows it to contour securely across the nose. And, it’s comforting to know, all fabric is laundered prior to construction.

Information from the government and international health officials regarding masks for the general public has been murky until recently. Though cloth masks will not offer the same level of protection as a surgical mask or N95 mask, authorities have ultimately recommended their use when social distancing is not possible, like when you and someone you don’t live with are walking down the same aisle at the grocery store. Los Angeles Apparel’s website states that all mask purchases will fund the production of more masks that will be donated to workers providing essential services.

You can buy a pack of three for $30.