Louis Vuitton Unveils a New Homeware Line That Comes With Monogrammed Workout Gear

If your at-home workout is feeling a little mundane these days, Louis Vuitton wants to help. The fashion house has just released new collection of gear that aims to make you look forward to working up a good sweat.

The label has launched a comprehensive homewares line, which includes a selection of sporting goods. The star of this category is undoubtedly the $2,720 polished dumbells with the LV monogram working its way around the leather handle. Whether they’ll help you build muscle is an open question—they only weigh 6.7 lbs. Each end cap is forged from silver-tone metal engraved with the label’s name. And, if you’re a cardio enthusiast, there’s also a sturdy Christopher jump rope to help elevate your heart rate and complement your strength work.

But if lifting weights isn’t quite your thing, fear not because the collection includes a range of other products meant for sport. Take the $2,280 ping-pong set, for example. Equipped with two wooden paddles, it comes sheathed in a fitted leather cover screened with the Eclipse logo pattern and regulation balls mounted in a custom case.

With most of the world on lockdown, people have more time than ever to take stock of their home environment. Louis Vuitton is betting that this new line of homeware goods will help freshen up spaces that are starting to look and feel a little stale amid month two of quarantine. Plus, with so many gyms closed, finding the impetus to train can be difficult and a new trinket never hurt anyone’s motivation.

Some items in particular––like the colorful volleyball, skis and skim board––might even provide a little travel inspiration for a time when the pandemic has run its course. Until then, you can always play a good, old-fashioned game of cards to pass the time.

See more photos from the collection below: