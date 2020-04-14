Louis Vuitton Is Making Medical Gowns for Frontline Hospital Workers

Already busy making masks, Louis Vuitton is funneling more resources into producing medical gowns for frontline workers in Paris amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The heritage French luxury brand is transforming its Parisian workrooms to produce desperately needed medical coverings. All of the finished products will be donated to staff working around the clock at six local hospitals dedicated to treating patients stricken with the novel coronavirus.

“We are proud to be able to help healthcare professionals at our level and put our know-how at the disposal of the Hôpitaux de Paris to create gowns for medical staff,” said Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO, Michael Burke, in a press release. “I would like to thank the artisans of our atelier who voluntarily participate in this civic act and who have been bravely applying themselves since this morning to equip healthcare workers in hospitals who are in need of gowns.”

With the critical help of 20 volunteers, the company usually associated with luxurious leather handbags is set to produce thousands of the functional garments. Both the patterns and materials used have been approved by the governing hospital bodies to ensure maximum efficacy. The six beneficiaries of project are: Université Paris-Saclay—Hôpital Antoine-Béclère in Clamart; Hôpital Bicêtre in Kremlin-Bicêtre; Hôpital Paul-Brousse in Villejuif; Hôpital Ambroise-Paré in Boulogne-Billancourt; Hôpital Raymond-Poincaré in Garches and Hôpital Sainte-Périne in Paris’ 16th arrondissement.

More pattern cutting volunteers are set to join the small, gown-making task force beginning next week to help meet demand––though they will be working from home to practice social distancing.