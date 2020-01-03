Robb Recommends: The $70 Under-Eye Serum That’ll Make You Believe in Under-Eye Serums

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

Under-eye creams and serums have earned a bad rap. You don’t have to look far for evidence of dermatologists and aestheticians saying that largely, they don’t work—and that dark circles and puffiness are more a fact of modern life than something you can fix with a product in a tube or a jar.

My own experience with them is why I don’t use them that often: most of the ones I’ve tried have failed to deliver on their promises—even the expensive versions touting cutting-edge ingredients and countless innovations. But Dermalogica’s new BioLumin-C Eye Serum, which I’ve been testing for a few weeks now, is one of a few that lives up to its claims. I’ve noticed a distinct brightening in my under-eye skin, which is a definite boost during the largely overcast winter we’ve been having.

What makes it work? Its namesake ingredient is vitamin C, which has been proven to help fade scarring and dark spots on other areas of your face. There are also a handful of antioxidant boosting ingredients and an algae extract that helps reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s an effective combination that’s renewed my faith in the power of well-made skincare products and consistent application. It just might do the same for you.

