Robb Recommends: This $150 Serum Is Like a Workout For Your Face

If sunscreen, healthy eating and regular exercise are the only weapons you need in your own personal battle against time—and the impact it can have on your face—well, good for you. But if you’ve found yourself looking for an extra weapon to add to your arsenal, Dermalogica’s relatively new Phyto Nature Firming Serum is a great place to start.

The product, which the company bills as its most advanced formulation yet, debuted earlier this year. I started using it about a month ago, when I noticed two early signs of aging: a sense of dullness in my skin tone and fine lines starting to creep across my forehead.

The two-in-one serum claims it can help tighten and lift skin, as well as fill in some wrinkles, and in my experience it’s done exactly that. It does this with a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid and a battery of natural ingredients, like green coffee bean and the much-touted Amazonia camu camu berry, to help your skin look and feel younger. I use it morning and night, after washing my face, but before applying SPF or a moisturizer. It’s an extra step that’s paying serious dividends.

In the same way that regular workouts help our bodies maintain their youthful elasticity, this serum has helped restore some of my face’s natural, youthful glow. I only wish going to the gym worked this fast.

