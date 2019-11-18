Quantcast
// RR One

Robb Recommends: This $150 Serum Is Like a Workout For Your Face

Just like going to the gym helps your body look and feel younger, this serum helps make your face look and feel more youthful.

Dermalogica Phyto Nature Firming Serum Sephora
Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

If sunscreen, healthy eating and regular exercise are the only weapons you need in your own personal battle against time—and the impact it can have on your face—well, good for you. But if you’ve found yourself looking for an extra weapon to add to your arsenal, Dermalogica’s relatively new Phyto Nature Firming Serum is a great place to start.

The product, which the company bills as its most advanced formulation yet, debuted earlier this year. I started using it about a month ago, when I noticed two early signs of aging: a sense of dullness in my skin tone and fine lines starting to creep across my forehead.

The two-in-one serum claims it can help tighten and lift skin, as well as fill in some wrinkles, and in my experience it’s done exactly that. It does this with a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid and a battery of natural ingredients, like green coffee bean and the much-touted Amazonia camu camu berry, to help your skin look and feel younger. I use it morning and night, after washing my face, but before applying SPF or a moisturizer. It’s an extra step that’s paying serious dividends.

In the same way that regular workouts help our bodies maintain their youthful elasticity, this serum has helped restore some of my face’s natural, youthful glow. I only wish going to the gym worked this fast.

Buy Now: $145

More Health & Wellness

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Health & Wellness

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the gift of Robb Report

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad