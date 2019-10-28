Robb Recommends: Murdock London’s $44 Shaving Cream Will Give Your Morning Routine a Luxurious Lift

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that lots of premium shaving products cost what they do for reasons that aren’t connected to their efficacy. But after using Murdock London’s shaving cream for a few weeks, I’m convinced that’s not the case at all.

The shaving cream, which has a distinctly fluffy formulation, smells appealingly like neroli and generates a really rich texture when applied with a shaving brush. (You can also apply it by rubbing a small portion directly onto your face, but I found that it’s easier to achieve an even layer with the help of a brush.) Because the lather it makes is so thick, the cream stays where you put it—meaning no ambiguity about whether you’ve gone over an area of your face or not. It also boasts a garden-like list of natural ingredients, including mallow extract, that help soften your facial hair for a closer, more comfortable shave.

But its best element might be the smell it leaves behind when you’re done shaving. It’s so good that I find myself shaving on days I don’t necessarily have to, just to give my morning routine a luxurious little lift.

