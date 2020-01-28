Robb Recommends: A Light Night Cream That’ll Do Heavy Lifting for Your Skincare Routine

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

The concept of wearing a night cream might seem old-fashioned, but it’s a deadly useful step in a skincare routine—especially at a time of year when dry air can wreak havoc on your face. That may be why purveyors of men’s grooming essentials can’t seem to stop creating modern iterations of the staple specifically for guys.

Lately, I’ve been using a version called Dark Moon from a young New Zealand-based brand called Triumph & Disaster. (If the very 21st-century practice of naming a brand by placing an ampersand between two seemingly unconnected words annoys you, you’ll enjoy this. The name comes from a line in Rudyard Kipling’s beloved poem “If.”)

Dark Moon aims to make your skin look more vibrant with a variety of ingredients that are rich in Vitamin C. The idea is that because C boosts collagen production, it’ll make your face look bright and healthy. The thing I like about it most, though, is that it’s remarkably lightweight. It doesn’t feel like you’re slathering your face with Ponds when you put it on, but it still keeps your face well hydrated.

I know this because over the past three weeks, I’ve used it pretty diligently, applying a thin layer after washing my face before bed. It didn’t produce an immediate result, but by a week or so in, I noticed that my skin felt smoother in the mornings than it has in a long time. That’s the kind of change that breeds consistency—in my case, anyway—and consistency is the cornerstone of any effective skin care regimen.

