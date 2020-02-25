Robb Recommends: The Thorough-Yet-Gentle Face Wash That We Can’t Stop Using

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which we suggest something our editors think might just change your life for the better. The products, services and experiences featured herein are independently selected and vetted by Robb Report’s editorial staff. However, we may earn a small commission if you buy something on this page.

It’s easy to think about your face wash as the least important part of your skincare routine. Cleansers don’t stay on your face for very long, and as a category, they tend to be a lot less expensive than the hyaluronic acid moisturizers and Vitamin C night creams that get so much attention.

But I’d argue that your cleanser is every bit as important as the rest of the products you put on your skin, because it sets the stage for everything else that follows it. Of late, I’ve been using Plant Apothecary’s excellent cleanser, called simply Wash Your Face, and I’ve found that it’s thorough enough to make my naturally oily skin feel clean, but so gentle that it doesn’t feel like my face has been sapped of its acid mantle when I’ve finished using it.

Wash Your Face has a texture that’s somewhere between Aesop’s Amazing Face Cleanser and Glossier’s Milky Jelly Cleanser. It’s not quite a gel, but it’s elastic enough that it does foam a little bit. This is all down to its ingredients: It features aloe, alongside sunflower seed oil, olive oil, jojoba oil and a battery of other natural ingredients. Most of them are derived from USDA Certified Organic sources, and while I’m not above using a chemical-infused skincare product here and there, I do like having the right tool for the right job. In my case, I’ve found that this cleanser is a great accompaniment to the rest of my routine—and, most importantly, it makes my skin balanced and healthy.

