Building the Ferrari of Home Fitness

When Technogym founder and president Nerio Alessandri designed his first squat machine in his garage in 1983, bulky muscles à la Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sly Stallone were the rage. “‘Fitness’ did not exist at that time,” he says, let alone “wellness,” which he equates with feeling good rather than looking good. Back then, Alessandri didn’t even have a phone, so his grandmother, who did, took calls from clients. Fast-forward three and a half decades, and refinement and technology rule the day. The Italian company blends research— data is gathered from professional athletes and Olympians—with style to create high-performance fitness equipment. It even brought architect Antonio Citterio in to consult—in particular for its most exclusive Personal line, which has machines so elegant they could transform a home gym into a gallery. In 2012 the company opened the doors on its corporate wellness campus in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, the same locale that’s home to the legendary car marque Ferrari.