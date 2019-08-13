This New Architect-Designed Exercise Bike Will Turn Your Home Gym Into an Art Gallery

In September, Italian fitness brand Technogym will launch the latest addition to its home line, Bike Personal. What we love about this new machine is its marriage of high-tech performance and beautiful design, so it looks as stylish as any piece of furniture you might choose, instead of like sweaty workout equipment. Its minimalist lines, designed by renowned architect Antonio Citterio in micro-polished steel and aluminum, are matched by maximal programming to track your personal exercise data and provide training sessions worthy of a Tour de France cyclist.

For those who need distractions from the task at hand, the screen is enabled for Netflix, apps, social media and your favorite TV channels. For those who just want some scenery (within the comfort of an air-conditioned space), the bike comes fully loaded with programming that puts you on the road in beautiful locations with varying degrees of difficulty.

It may look all slim and sleek, but this bike is fully backed by reams of muscular data. Technogym partners with Olympic and professional athletes to capture data and feedback while they are training and working out. All of that informs what happens in the labs at the brand’s Italian headquarters in Emile-Romagna.

The brand’s equipment also goes through rigorous tests with its own trainers inside the company’s onsite wellness center. And while it provides a workout as substantial as its more traditional, training-specific machines, this bike in the Personal range is meant to look good enough to fit into the most design-savvy home gyms. Indeed, founder Nerio Alessandri has equipment from the line arranged in his home as if each piece is a sculpture in a gallery.

The pieces in this range are all made to order. During production, they are handled by a special team inside Technogym’s factory, who wear white gloves while working, to be sure the mirrored surfaces remain unblemished and polished.