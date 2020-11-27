10 Fitness Gifts for the (Home) Gym Rat in Your Life

’Tis the season of generosity and overindulgence. Address both with a magnanimous gesture toward wellbeing in the year ahead. We’ve rounded up some of the coolest fitness and wellness innovations that will make healthy living a seamless part of anyone’s day. What better way to spread some cheer—and help someone special get a jump on those New Year’s resolutions.

Hidrate Spark Steel

It’s hard to stay fit (or get fit, or fall asleep, or help your body operate the way it’s supposed to) if you’re not drinking enough water. The Hidrate Spark water bottle features a ring of colorful lights that illuminate to remind you to drink up, and connects to an app on your phone that tracks optimal water intake.

Buy Now: $59.99

Pavlok Shock Clock 2

It’s hard to get a morning workout in if you can’t get out of bed. If you’re shopping for someone who likes to hit snooze a few extra times, the Pavlok Shock Clock 2 may help them change that. The device, which is worn on the wrist, delivers either a mild electric shock, a vibration or a combination of both to get you up in the morning, making it much more reliable than your phone’s alarm.

Buy Now: $199.99

Theragun Pro

If the prospect of taking on a soreness-inducing new exercise regimen is daunting, the Theragun Pro may literally and figuratively soothe that worry. The new and improved model has been retooled so that it’s quieter and more powerful than its predecessors and can massage any aches and stiffness away with customizable power levels. You also get a free live digital training course that’ll teach you how to maximize the device’s benefits.

Buy Now: $599 $449

Bose Sport Earbuds

Designed to resist both sweat and rain—and to fit snugly and comfortably in your ears for even long workouts—Bose’s latest sport earbuds are some of the best you can get. The controls are simple to use and the sound is remarkably lifelike. It’s worth noting that these headphones block ambient noise instead of canceling it completely, which will keep you aware of your surroundings during outdoor workouts.

Buy Now: $179.95 $159.95

Nike Zoom Fly 3 Vaporweave Running Sneakers

Made for distance runners (and aspiring distance runners), these shoes blend cushioning support foam for comfort with carbon fiber plates for spring and responsiveness. They’ll help you keep going forward as you log mile after mile.

Buy Now: $160

Asystem TotalBody

We’ve written about Asystem, a company that offers monthly subscriptions of vitamins and men’s grooming products, in the past. You can buy all of its best-selling products in one package, the TotalBody Optimization System. It includes the brand’s Superhuman Supplements (which include fish oil capsules and a focus-enhancing multivitamin), as well as its face wash, daily SPF moisturizer and night cream.

Buy Now: $99/Month

Technogym Bike Personal

If aesthetics matter when it comes to your workout space and gear, then Technogym’s Personal line of fitness equipment is probably already on your radar. The most recent release from that collection is the Bike Personal, a sleek stationary bike that will look as at home in a living room or study as it will in a private gym. Designed by architect Antonio Citterio for the Italian brand, it’s a sculptural beauty. Just like your recipient will be if he or she rides it all the time. It’s fully connected, so they can track rides and health data over time as well as check Instagram feeds and binge-watch favorite shows.

Buy Now: $11,650

Peloton Tread+

This beautiful machine has very little in common with the kinds of treadmills you might find at a typical gym. While the brand is known for its livestream classes—yes, there are even classes for a treadmill—what is often overlooked is the sheer quality of the machine. And this one is pretty outstanding. It isn’t something to tuck into the corner of your home—this baby needs a more dedicated space—it’s large and has a screen as big as some high-def televisions. Making it all the more easy to feel part of those classes if that’s your thing. We enjoyed the gorgeous scenic routes—red-hued canyons in Utah, for one—you can pull up for your run or even hike. The Tread itself is stable and grippy. We also loved tracking our data onscreen for the workout as well as the week. And there’s even a handy little zippered cargo area to stash weights and a yoga mat for some of the livestream and recorded classes. The only thing it doesn’t have—yet—is a VR and smart glasses option for joining that class or hiking that forest trail. Operation requires a $39 per month membership.

Buy Now: $4,295+

Tonal

This digital wall-mounted strength-training system was created by supercomputer engineer Aly Orady to help busy people like him get fit. In place of weights, resistance is created by an electromagnetic field controlled by algorithms; adjustable arms let you get a full-body workout without needing to change machines. Following a 10-minute assessment, the software creates a workout based on your goals. A built-in AI trainer demonstrates the correct movements and coaches you through each curl, squat, lift and press.

Buy Now: $2,995+

Mirror

For those short on time, Mirror is an interactive home gym that requires just two feet of wall space and enough room for a yoga mat to reap the benefits of a cardio class, boxing ring, yoga studio and more. Created by Brynn Putnam, a former pro ballerina with the New York City Ballet and founder of NYC’s Refine Method fitness studio, Mirror lets users stream a variety of workouts (like kettlebells, bootcamp or barre), join a group class in real-time (thanks to an embedded camera and speakers) or work out with a personal trainer. This is for self-disciplined A-types who want a varied, killer workout when they want it, whether that’s in the morning, evening, between conference calls or chauffeuring the kids.

Buy Now: $1,495