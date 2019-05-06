From Ferrari to Brunello Cucinelli, Luxury Brands Want Their Staffs to Stop Sending Emails. Here’s Why.

Ferrari has limited email usage by barring employees from sending emails to more than three people at a time, while German carmaker Daimler implemented a vacation email deleter that notified senders to wait to resend their message later or redirected them to another person. In France, thanks to a 2017 law, companies with 50 or more employees are required to allow workers to disconnect from technology after hours.

The leakage of work-related e-mail into personal lives is such a concern to Brunello Cucinelli, founder of the eponymous luxury fashion label, that he bans most employee e-mails after 5:30 pm, saying he wants his staff to rejuvenate for the following day’s work.

Luis Suarez didn’t wait for permission or a corporate initiative at IBM, where he worked when he informed his manager that he was going to stop using email in 2008. “People use [email] as a delegation machine,” Suarez says, ticking off the reasons that e-mail didn’t make sense for most of his office communications. “They use it as a political tool. They use the bcc and cc to notify their boss and their boss’s boss.”

Colleagues said they expected him to be fired, and Suarez concedes that he didn’t ask for his manager’s approval before making an announcement on IBM’s internal messaging system that people would henceforth have three options for reaching him: phone, instant message, and social media tools such as group chat (today, there are choices aplenty: Slack, Telegram, Signal, and WhatsApp among them).

“You use the best tools for whatever you are doing,” Suarez advises, calling email a Pandora’s box. “If it’s really urgent, you pick up the bloody phone and you call me.”

A decade later and now an evangelist for the minimal email office, Suarez lives in the Canary Islands while working for a Vienna-based data services provider, Panagenda, as a digital transformation and data analytics adviser. He says he receives about two emails per day. I reached him via LinkedIn, and we conducted our interview via Skype. The few work emails he uses, he says, are for private conversations, such as with human resources or discussions of a financial nature, that require more thought than a text message.

Suarez says people often ask him why he has so much free time. “People noticed that I became a lot more effective.”

To think, just a few years ago some executives counted their hundreds of daily emails as a sign of importance or relevance. Today, it could be a symbol of poor time management.