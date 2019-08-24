Quantcast
How to Work Out From Your Hotel Room: Rumble Edition

Boxing beast and Rumble co-founder Noah Neiman gives us a ring-worthy workout on the road.

We love to travel but there’s nothing we hate more than arriving at a hotel to find a mediocre—or worse, nonexistent—fitness center. But Noah Neiman, co-founder of the rapidly expanding (and celebrity–backed) Rumble fitness studio empire, has come to the rescue with an in-room boxing workout using minimal equipment (either a pair of Rumble’s “brass knuckles” or one- to three-pound dumbbells) that will get you sweating buckets.

We headed to the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge to check out Noah’s routine, filmed in the hotel’s expansive Riverhouse Suite with views of the Brooklyn Bridge. There was no time to relax though—instead it was 10 three-minute rounds of shadowboxing, plyometrics and ab exercises for a workout that would challenge Rocky Balboa himself. The key to this workout is knowing your punches and moving fast. Follow along in the video above and the instructions below for a legit boxing sesh no matter where you check in.

ROUND 1: Repeat for three minutes.

10 Jumping Jacks

10 High Knees

10 Shoulder Taps

ROUND 2: Repeat for three minutes.

10 High Knees

10 Push-Ups

10 Mountain Climbers

ROUND 3: Repeat for three minutes.

20 Jab-Crosses

10 Mountain Climbers

10 Squats

ROUND 4: Repeat one time.

30 seconds: Weighted Jab-Crosses

30 seconds: Weighted Jab-Cross Ducks

30 seconds: Weighted Speed Uppercuts

ROUND 5: Repeat one time.

30 seconds: Weighted Combat Sit-Ups

30 seconds: Weighted Bicycle Crunches

30 seconds: Weighted Rocky Sit-Ups

ROUND 6: Repeat for three minutes.

10 Weighted Squats

10 Weighted Reverse Lunges

10 Push-Ups

ROUND 7: Repeat for three minutes.

10 Weighted Jumping Lunges

10 Push-Ups

10 Combat Burpees

ROUND 8: Repeat one time.

30 seconds: Weighted Hook-Hook-Uppercut-Uppercut

30 seconds: Weighted Duck-Hook-Hook

30 seconds: Weighted High-Knee Punches

ROUND 9: Repeat one time.

30 seconds: Weighted Crunches

30 seconds: Weighted Combat Sit-Ups

30 seconds: Weighted Leg Raise to Alternating Toe Touch

ROUND 10: Repeat one time.

30 seconds: Weighted Squat to Back Lunge

30 seconds: Weighted Jab–Cross–Front Uppercut–Back Uppercut

30 seconds: Combat Burpee

