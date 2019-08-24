How to Work Out From Your Hotel Room: Rumble Edition

We love to travel but there’s nothing we hate more than arriving at a hotel to find a mediocre—or worse, nonexistent—fitness center. But Noah Neiman, co-founder of the rapidly expanding (and celebrity–backed) Rumble fitness studio empire, has come to the rescue with an in-room boxing workout using minimal equipment (either a pair of Rumble’s “brass knuckles” or one- to three-pound dumbbells) that will get you sweating buckets.
We headed to the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge to check out Noah’s routine, filmed in the hotel’s expansive Riverhouse Suite with views of the Brooklyn Bridge. There was no time to relax though—instead it was 10 three-minute rounds of shadowboxing, plyometrics and ab exercises for a workout that would challenge Rocky Balboa himself. The key to this workout is knowing your punches and moving fast. Follow along in the video above and the instructions below for a legit boxing sesh no matter where you check in.
ROUND 1: Repeat for three minutes.
10 Jumping Jacks
10 High Knees
10 Shoulder Taps
ROUND 2: Repeat for three minutes.
10 High Knees
10 Push-Ups
10 Mountain Climbers
ROUND 3: Repeat for three minutes.
20 Jab-Crosses
10 Mountain Climbers
10 Squats
ROUND 4: Repeat one time.
30 seconds: Weighted Jab-Crosses
30 seconds: Weighted Jab-Cross Ducks
30 seconds: Weighted Speed Uppercuts
ROUND 5: Repeat one time.
30 seconds: Weighted Combat Sit-Ups
30 seconds: Weighted Bicycle Crunches
30 seconds: Weighted Rocky Sit-Ups
ROUND 6: Repeat for three minutes.
10 Weighted Squats
10 Weighted Reverse Lunges
10 Push-Ups
ROUND 7: Repeat for three minutes.
10 Weighted Jumping Lunges
10 Push-Ups
10 Combat Burpees
ROUND 8: Repeat one time.
30 seconds: Weighted Hook-Hook-Uppercut-Uppercut
30 seconds: Weighted Duck-Hook-Hook
30 seconds: Weighted High-Knee Punches
ROUND 9: Repeat one time.
30 seconds: Weighted Crunches
30 seconds: Weighted Combat Sit-Ups
30 seconds: Weighted Leg Raise to Alternating Toe Touch