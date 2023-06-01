Here Are 15 Richest Women Celebrities in America, From Oprah to Taylor Swift

When it comes to entrepreneurship, many women in entertainment are smacking it out of the park. Whether it’s astute business instincts or a deep understanding of how to connect to fans in today’s world, these stars are showing the best ways to navigate the modern landscape of media and economics. And Forbes has laid out a lineup of the wealthiest female A-listers to showcase just how profitable their endeavors are.

The publication recently unveiled its list of the 15 richest women celebrities in America, reportedly worth a combined $10.8 billion. In a placement that probably won’t surprise anyone, Oprah Winfrey leads the pack, with a net worth of $2.5 billion.

Many of these stars are responsible for some of the most recent notable moments in pop culture. For one, there’s Rihanna, who ranks No. 2 on the list with a cool $1.4 billion. Her high-flying Super Bowl LVII Halftime show is one of the most-watched performances ever, with a whopping 121 million viewers, though the majority of the singer’s money comes from her Fenty Beauty brand.

Taylor Swift scored the fourth spot on Forbes’s 15 Richest Celebrity Women in America list. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian takes third place, with her $1.2 billion fortune amassed in part thanks to a 35 percent stake in her shapewear label, Skims. Rounding out the top four is Taylor Swift; the singer’s Midnights album and her Eras tour, which sold over two million tickets in a single day on Ticketmaster, each played a massive role in securing her a net worth of $740 million.

And the rest of the list is just as busy. Dolly Parton—ranked No. 10—has released two television specials, a novel, and new lines of baked goods and pet products in the past year, all of which (along with her theme park, Dollywood) helped her earn a $440 million net worth. Ellen DeGeneres, who has been flipping homes since her daytime TV show concluded in May 2022, enters the rankings at 13, touting a $380 million fortune. And then there’s Beyoncé (with a net worth of $540 million), who is set to earn $2.1 billion from her Renaissance tour alone. The singer also became the most award artist in Grammys history this year, with 32 wins to her name.

At 25, Kylie Jenner is the youngest woman on the list, coming in at No. 5; she has amassed $680 million through endorsements and her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. Serena Williams, the only sports star to make the cut, made her $290 million fortune her investing firm, Serena Venture, and other endorsements. She ranks 14th on the lineup.

Here is the full list of Forbes’s 15 Richest Celebrity Women in America.

1. Oprah Winfrey, Net worth: $2.5 billion

2. Rihanna, Net worth: $1.4 billion

3. Kim Kardashian, Net worth: $1.2 billion,

4. Taylor Swift, Net worth: $740 million

5. Kylie Jenner, Net worth: $680 million

6. Madonna, Net worth: $580 million

7. Beyoncé Knowles, Net worth: $540 million

8. Celine Dion, Net worth: $480 million

9. Judy Sheindlin, Net worth: $480 million

10. Dolly Parton, Net worth: $440 million

11. Reese Witherspoon, Net worth: $440 million

12. Barbra Streisand, Net worth: $430 million

13. Ellen DeGeneres, Net worth: $380 million

14. Serena Williams, Net worth: $290 million

15. Shonda Rhimes, Net worth: $250 million