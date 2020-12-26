Nonprofits Are Struggling Because of Covid. Here Are 17 That Could Use Your Help.

Actors Fund

This 19th-century actors’ charity has pivoted to Covid relief, distributing more than $16 million to almost 14,000 people since March to cover basic living expenses such as food, medication and utilities. The organization serves all performing-arts professionals, including those who work in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance.

Individual cultural organizations that have had to suspend or reduce their programming, and therefore have lost income, during the pandemic:

Amerinda

The New York group supports Native American artists and promotes their perspective through performing arts, visual art and literature. “Cultural equity is determined by who gets the resources,” says its director, Diane Fraher. “Organizations like ours, from historically marginalized communities, do not have endowments, property, earned-income streams and major donors. Beyond emergency funding opportunities, support from the philanthropic community in the third quarter of 2020 was nonexistent.”

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company

The group, which performs nationally and teaches Mexican music and dance classes in schools, has had to cancel 62 engagements since March and is struggling to obtain Covid-relief funding to support its dancers, according to managing director Noemy Hernandez, as competition for the grants is fierce. Calpulli has switched to virtual programming, but many of the families it serves in Queens, Staten Island and New Jersey have limited access to the internet or devices. “We are doing what we can to stay alive,” says Hernandez.

The Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles

The orchestra, which trains young people in classical music and whose members are nearly all from Black or Latino communities, does not charge for lessons, membership or most of its performances and so is reliant on donations. It has suspended all operations since March. “Our community has been so devastatingly impacted by loss of jobs and other problems associated with the virus that donations from our community have decreased probably 50 to 60 percent,” says Charles Dickerson, the orchestra’s founder and conductor, though the Black Lives Matter cause has brought in some new benefactors. The League of American Orchestras is fundraising to advocate for American orchestras, many of which, Dickerson says, “have gone out of business, some likely never to return.”

Mind-Builders Creative Arts Center

The cultural organization serves a racially mixed, low-income community in the Bronx, providing music, theater and dance classes to more than 750 children. Forced to close its building in March, Mind-Builders moved online but has lost 75 percent of its tuition income and 50 percent of its city and state funding. Its neighborhood had the city’s highest infection rate during lockdown, according to Betsy Hastedt, the group’s assistant executive director of operations. “There is considerably more food insecurity, housing instability, loss of family income and higher rates of illness and death in our community,” she says. “The fallout is big, and in our commitment to be more than ‘just an arts center,’ we find ourselves trying to prevent trauma in every way we can.”

The Tenement Museum

Housed in two historic tenement buildings on New York’s Lower East Side, the museum has given countless schoolchildren and adults a firsthand look at what it was like to be an immigrant in the United States between the 1860s and the 1930s. Since it halted indoor tours, the museum has

lost three-quarters of its annual operating budget. The health risks of guiding visitors through narrow buildings containing multiple small rooms mean that the museum is leading neighborhood walking tours only and sees little prospect of reopening its spaces soon, making it reliant on donations to stay afloat.

Community Support